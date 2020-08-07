Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Carteret County.

On Thursday, the Carteret County Animal Control responded to a call for service involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Country Club Road and Country Club Court in Morehead City.

The raccoon did not have any contact with any humans or pets.

The raccoon was located and the specimen submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing.

On Friday, the Carteret County Animal Control received results indicating the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.



To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact Animal Control at 252-728-8585 or by calling 911.

For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, please visit: http://epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html