Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) On Sunday, August 16, Carteret County Animal Control responded to a call for service involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Friendly Road and Gordon Court in Morehead City.

The raccoon did not have any contact with any humans or pets.

The raccoon was located and the specimen submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing.

On Tuesday, August 18, Carteret County Animal Control received results indicating the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.

“With this being the ninth confirmed case of rabies this year within Carteret County, in comparison to an average of about two cases a year in previous years, we want stress the importance of making sure that your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccine. Additionally, members of the public noticing any unusual behaviors in wildlife such as seeming dazed or confused, problems with balance/coordination, or excessive aggression should contact Carteret County Animal Control immediately; while also keeping in mind that just because you see an animal out during the day, does not necessarily mean that it has rabies,” states Lauren Anderson, Carteret County Animal Control Supervisor.

To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact Animal Control at 252-728-8585 or by calling 911.

For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, click here.