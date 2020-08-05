Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Carteret County

(WNCT) On Tuesday, Carteret County Animal Control responded to a call for service involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Marshallberg Road and Middens Creek Drive in Smyrna.

The raccoon did not have any contact with any humans or pets.

The raccoon was located and the specimen submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing.

On Wednesday, Carteret County Animal Control received results indicating the raccoon
had tested positive for rabies.

To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact Animal Control at 252-728-8585 or by calling 911.

