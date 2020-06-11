Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Morehead City.

On Tuesday, the Carteret County Animal Control responded to a call for service involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Riverside Avenue and Arendell Street in Morehead City.

The raccoon was showing symptoms consistent with rabies and was euthanized and the specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing.

On Thursday, the Carteret County Animal Control received results indicating the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.



To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact Animal Control at 252-728-8585, or by calling 911.

For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies visit: http://epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html