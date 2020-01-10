Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in Morehead City.

On January 2, Carteret County Animal Control responded to a call for service involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Country Club Road and Swinson Park.

The raccoon did not have any contact with any humans or pets.

The raccoon was euthanized and the specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing.

On Friday, Carteret County Animal Control received results indicating the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

“Members of the public noticing wildlife exhibiting abnormal behavior should contact Animal Control immediately. County residents should be aware of wildlife, should not leave food out that will attract animals, and should not attempt to make contact with wildlife. We want everyone to know that rabies can be present in wildlife, so it’s important to keep your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations,” states Lauren Anderson, Carteret County Animal Control Supervisor.

To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact Animal Control by calling 911.

http://epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html