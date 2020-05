PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A railroad crossing in Pitt County is scheduled to close this week.

In the Town of Bethel, Staton Mill Road (Between Futrell-Robson Road and Whichard Road) will close on May 21 at approxiamtely 8:30 a.m.

The crossing is set to reopen on May 28 at 5 p.m.

Signage will be in place marking detour routes.