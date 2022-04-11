KINSTON, N.C. – To safely complete maintenance to the railroad tracks in Kinston, Norfolk Southern anticipates the closure of multiple street crossings next week.

The dates, locations and detours are as follows:

April 11: Queen Street (U.S. 70 Business) near King Street Detour: East Vernon Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

April 12: Vernon Avenue (U.S. 70 Business) near Hull Road Detour: Queen Street, N.C. 11, and U.S. 258/ U.S. 70

April 13: U.S. 258 near Smithfield Way Detour: Banks School Road, Hull Road, and Smithfield Way



The closures will be done one at a time. The roadway will remain closed until the maintenance is complete. Each closure is expected to last 1-2 days.



Drivers should take the detour into account when planning their travel and use caution near the closures.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.