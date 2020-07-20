Railroad maintenance to impact traffic beginning July 27

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Scheduled railroad track maintenance will impact traffic flow on several streets in Greenville beginning Monday, July 27.

This work is being conducted by CSX to replace sections of track and railroad ties, and will include work across roadways that will result in the multi-day closure of several roads.

Each road impacted is expected to be closed 3-5 days.

Below is a list of the streets affected, as well as the dates on which they are expected to close at their railroad crossing.

Monday, July 27: NC 903

Tuesday, July 28: Staton Road and Greene Street

Wednesday, July 29: Belvoir Highway and Airport Road

Thursday, July 30: West 3rd Street, West 4th Street, West 5th Street, Howell Street, and Arlington Boulevard (between Evans Street and Hooker Road)

Detours will be posted to divert motorists around the closed areas.

Visual depictions of where the affected crossings are located are attached below.