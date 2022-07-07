PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Forest Service reports the Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County is now 90% contained.

Recent rains and the continued water operations system are working on the impacted areas as fire crews remain on the scene to put out the fire.

Officials said the rain and consistent water penetration into the fire area “have allowed firefighting crews to make significant progress on the Ferebee Road Fire. The fire area received one-quarter to an inch of rain overnight (Wednesday), helping to replenish nearby lakes that have been the main source for water pumping operations.”

Officials said a little more than 438 million gallons of water has been pumped from New Lake with 116 million coming from Phelps Lake.

“Recent rainfall also provided the necessary moisture crews needed to continue repair efforts to the surrounding property roads,” officials also said.

The fire area remains at 1,938 acres. Officials said they continue to monitor the southwest corner of the impacted area as the biggest potential for new ground fire and reburn.

Officials also said while smoke and fog are no longer an area of concern, “hot and humid conditions will present the biggest challenge for firefighting crews for the remainder of the week.”