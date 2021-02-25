Rascal’s Roost sets the tone for growing business in Jones County

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Rascal’s Roost is one of Trenton’s newest shops after Hurricane Florence in 2018 left the town almost empty.

The shop has 12 rented-out booths, all showcasing local ENC and Jones County talent for purchase. It is a full-circle story for store owner Willow Faye.

She said the building was beyond salvaging after Hurricane Florence. So she sold it to its current owner, Rick Green.

He decided to make this store like this and asked me would I come out of retirement to run the store, so yes I’m very very proud to be in my old store! Willow Faye, store owner



Rascal’s Roost had a soft opening in the middle of this month but Faye says the business is already drawing in people.

