Re-open tips, strategies for businesses

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The way people shop and eat out will look different in the coming months.

The New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce is giving that city’s business advice for when they reopen. ​

1. Build a COVID-19 plan: The chamber says businesses should have a plan of action for the timing of when they open their doors. Call it your COVID-19 Safety Plan and include a material needed checklist, new protocols, safety procedures, social distancing, and marketing.

2. Respect social distancing: Consider procedures like stickers on the floor on where to stand, signs that indicate the number of people in a place, and locate enter and exit only signs.

3. Create a cleaning schedule: Make sure you are rebuilding a cleaning plan and have all the necessary items needed to do so. Build-in inspection times and checklists for quality control.

4. Market your COVID-19 plan: Chamber employees advise efforts should be publicized to let customers and employees know they’re being protected.

5. Respect the process: Business owners are also being told to be patient with the reopening process. ​

“The more we can respect the process and understand it’s everchanging and we got to be able to change with​ it as quickly as we can that’s what the more successful businesses are going to be able to do,” said Kevin Roberts, Executive Director, New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce.

Robert says many businesses in the area have kept busy during this time, by making improvements to their shops and restaurants. ​