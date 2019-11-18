Rebuild NC to hold public hearings on plan for spending $168 million in disaster mitigation funds

(WNCT) ReBuild NC will hold two public hearings to obtain feedback on a draft Action Plan for spending $168 million in Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the State of North Carolina.

Under federal guidelines, the money can be used to assist areas impacted by hurricanes Matthew and Florence to fund projects that will mitigate and reduce future disaster risks, as well as address the needs of communities impacted by past disasters.

Public hearings will be held:

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Goldsboro City Council Chambers, 200 N. Center Street, Goldsboro, NC

6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at One Harbor Church, 214 Turner Street, Beaufort, NC

The draft Action Plan is available for review on the Rebuild NC website at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

Printed copies of the draft Action Plan are also available by calling 984-833-4344.

In addition to providing comments at one of the public hearings, people can submit comments by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov or by mail to Attn: Mitigation Action Plan, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

The public can provide comments on the plan until Dec. 23, 2019.