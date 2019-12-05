Rebuilding lodging begins at Onslow Beach following Hurricane Florence

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, (WNCT) – More than a year after Hurricane Florence came through eastern North Carolina, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is moving forward on rebuilding lodging at Onslow Beach.

14 Osprey Cottages, overlooking Onslow Beach, have been demolished. The properties used as rentals suffered roof damage from the storm. This past summer they were out of service.

“They were all damaged, every one of them,” said Mili Taliferro, Marine Corps Community Services Director of lodging division.

But 44 lodges stayed up and running after the storm.

Four ranked houses available to Generals, Lt. Colonels, and Sergeant Majors have been moved.

The walkways at the beach have also been restored since the storm.

Tia Hardesty, assistant beach manager at Onslow Beach said, “Everybody’s really excited to have it up and running and getting all the items back up for people to stay in.”

Additional housing is also expected to begin. Throughout the next three years, there are plans to add beach apartments and cabanas. Taliferro said there is high demand.

“Several people come from all over the world, just to come to Onslow Beach.” Taliferro jokingly said, “they love to get sharks teeth.”

Hardesty expects full occupancy when it is open to the public.

The 14 Osprey Cottages are expected to be up and available at the end of 2020.