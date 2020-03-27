Record amount of North Carolinians apply for unemployment

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This past week a record 3.28 million Americans applied for unemployment.

In North Carolina, 219,000 have applied since March 16, with 25,000 applying on Thursday alone.

NCWorks Career Center in Jacksonville shared the message that if you are unemployed because of the coronavirus there are jobs out there that are looking for new employees.

They urge anyone that is looking for a job to go to their website ncworks.gov and first apply for unemployment and then begin your job search filling out an application for the career center.

NCWorks provides services from resume building to interview advice for anyone that is currently looking for a job. You can call their office at 910-347-2121.