Record of nearly 6,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.C. Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the NCDHHS, a new record of 6,438 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Sunday, 420 more than the record set on Saturday of 6,018.

Sunday is the third time in four days that a new record was set for the number of new cases in a single day.

Also, another new record of hospitalizations was set on Sunday. There are currently 2,919 people hospitalized, 20 more than a day ago. Its the fourth day in a row with a record high and the sixth straight day above 2,000.

The percent positive has established itself in the 10 percent range, twice as high as state health officials would like it to be. Testing from Friday showed a percent positive of 10.4 percent, the sixth straight day it’s been higher than 10 percent.

Another 27 deaths were reported, the eighth day in a row with at least 20. This is also the fewest deaths since Tuesday, when there were 23 reported. The total is up to 5,543.