NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach officials will continue a recovery effort to find a 16-year-old who has been missing and may have drowned sometime Monday evening.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the teen was reported missing at the north end of the inlet. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer said the teen was from another part of North Carolina. He did not say if the teen was a male or female.

Younginer said crews would be back out Wednesday at 8 a.m. to continue the search, which he said is now considered a recovery effort.