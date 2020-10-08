Recreation and Parks Office in Craven County to relocate to Creekside Park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Recreation and Parks office will be relocating to Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Road in New Bern on Thursday and Friday.

The Creekside Park office will be open to the public on October 12 at 8 a.m. and until that time; services are available via telephone and online at https://cravencounty.recdesk.com.

Office hours at the new facility will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The telephone number for Craven County Recreation and Parks will remain 252-636-6606.

“Relocation to a new facility in Creekside Park will not only put the Recreation and Parks staff in close proximity to where much of the recreation programming takes place, but it will also allow departments located in the Craven County Administration Building to maximize work space,” said Jack B. Veit, III, Craven County Manager.