Recycling services in Greenville for multi-family units are suspended due to COVID19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s Department of Public Works is taking extra precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Starting next week, recycling services for multi-family units will be suspended.

This covers apartment complexes, condos, and townhouses.

Recycling materials at those complexes go into smaller carts that must be handed by sanitation workers.

Officials want to cut the number of workers handling those carts.

“If you live in one of these multi family residences and you walk out and your carts are turned upside down, there’s a reason for that. Our employees are out today and the rest of the week servicing these places. They are taking the carts and turning them over, they’re flipping them upside down and that is a way to signify that they are not in service currently,” says Jordan Anders with Greenville Public Works.

Greenville has places where people can take recyclable materials, and they’re listed on the city’s website here.

Leaders are asking people to break down or flatten cardboard boxes if they’re being thrown with regular garbage.