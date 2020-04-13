Red Cross assist families after severe storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are helping dozens of people after Monday’s severe storms that ripped through eastern North Carolina.

The Red Cross, along with its partners, are working to identify areas that were impacted and those that will assistance.

Currently, the Red Cross is assisting 15 families in Duplin, Sampson, Johnston, Lee, Roberson, Moore, Onslow, Perquimans, Richmond, and Wake Counties.

The Red Cross is helping by providing assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

In addition, the Red Cross can provide health, mental health, and spiritual care to support their recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that was impacting by Monday’s storms,” said Barry Porter, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross Serving Eastern North Carolina. “Even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, emergencies don’t stop and neither does the Red Cross. Local volunteers are still at work in communities providing care and comfort after disasters of all sizes, including home fires.”