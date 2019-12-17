Red Cross donates Florence relief funds to provide free trade classes at Craven CC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) “As you know we’ve been hit with a hurricane and we’ll be hit with hurricanes again and this grant is giving us a great opportunity to get the skilled trades that we need in this area,” said Jeff Schulze, Director of Trade Programs at Craven Community College.

Craven County continues to recover from the impact of Hurricane Florence, and a $218,000 grant from the American Red Cross is working to help.

“So we can help support ourselves once that inevitable happens again,” Schulze said.

This grant will provide free training in construction trades like carpentry, electrical and HVAC.

Schulze said the grant not only helps the county’s with hurricane resiliency, it also helps support community needs.

“Construction companies, they don’t have enough skilled labor for that and the skilled labor that they have they are in their 40’s and 50’s. So we’re getting a huge retirement coming out of this and we need younger people to fill those gaps,” said Schulze.

Matthew Lewis is a student at the Volt Center. He said the classes are helping enhance his career and future.

“I always liked working with my hands so it’s kind of interested me. When I got the chance to enroll here and take these classes I knew it would help me prepare for my career,” said Lewis. “I’ve learned a lot. There are good instructors here. They’re always willing to help you out in any way they can.”

Craven Community College is currently registering students for classes through the scholarship program.