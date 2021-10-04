Red Cross gives tips on Fire Prevention Week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday marks the start of Fire Prevention Week. The American Red Cross division in North Carolina is offering tips to keep people safe.

The Red Cross reports they respond to 27% more house fires in the winter months than in the warmer months. They also said people are in the kitchen more cooking for the holidays and have more items plugged in that could lead to fires.

“The weather is getting cooler, but we’re still having these disasters,” said Mace Robinson, executive director of the Northeastern North Carolina Red Cross. “And Red Cross’s greatest response every year is home fires. So with everyone’s assistance, we can bring those numbers now.”

If’s encouraged to have a fire rescue plan and to test your smoke detectors. If you need one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Call 1-800-RedCross or visit RedCross.org. You can also click here for more Fire Prevention Week details.