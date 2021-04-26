Red Cross of Eastern NC announces virtual ball

GREENVILLE, N.C. — During the pandemic, life’s emergencies don’t stop — and neither does the work of the American Red Cross. The Virtual Red Cross Ball will allow attendees to “gather” to celebrate and provide support to ensure Red Cross can meet emergency needs in Eastern North Carolina communities.

The 30th Annual Virtual Red Cross Ball will take place online on Saturday, May 1, from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Community members may join the event at NO COST, and we are encouraging the public to support our mission by bidding on auction items from the comforts of their home, on their cell phones or computers. The auction is filled with over 200 exciting packages for trips, jewelry, dining, food and beverages, household décor, art, professional services and much more.

“Each year, we look forward to the Red Cross Ball to bring the community together to celebrate our lifesaving mission, this year is no different as we celebrate virtually,” said Barry Porter, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina. “I have been inspired by the generosity of our sponsors and auction donors this year. We know our guests will be impressed by the variety of auction packages.”

Funds raised from this event will be used locally by Red Cross to alleviate human suffering by helping people affected by disasters, supporting military families, delivering life-saving blood, and teaching critical lifesaving skills. These essential services are only possible because of the generosity of volunteers and donors.

Register at https://event.gives/encredcross to participate. Exciting silent auction packages are currently open for bidding. There will be a live program and auction on May 1 at 7 p.m. The silent auction will close at 8:30 p.m.