GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 31st annual Red Cross Ball will be a virtual event on Saturday from 7-8:30 p.m. Special guest emcee Bill Young of CBS17 and Red Cross Ball Chair Linda Craft invite you to join for a very special evening.

Community members may join the event at no cost, and they are encouraging the public to support the mission by bidding on auction items from the comforts of their home, on their cell phones or computers. The auction is filled with over 150 exciting packages for trips, vacation homes, jewelry, dining, food and beverages, household décor, art, professional services and much more.

“Each year, we look forward to the Red Cross Ball to bring the community together to celebrate our lifesaving mission, this year is no different as we celebrate virtually,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina. “I have been inspired by the generosity of our sponsors and auction donors this year. We know our guests will be impressed by the variety of auction packages.”

Funds raised from this event will be used locally by Red Cross to alleviate human suffering by helping people affected by disasters, supporting military families, delivering life-saving blood, and teaching critical lifesaving skills. These essential services are only possible because of the generosity of volunteers and donors.

Register at www.redcross.org/encball to participate. Exciting silent auction packages are currently open for bidding. There will be a live program and auction on Saturday at 7 p.m. The silent auction will close at 8:30 p.m.

The Red Cross would like to thank its generous event sponsors who are continuing to support our lifesaving mission: Lenovo Foundation, Linda Craft & Team REALTORS, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, RTI International, PNC Bank, Kilpatrick Townsend, CBS17, Martin Marietta, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation/Martin Mortgage Group, Tryon Title Agency LLC, Vaco Raleigh LLC, Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Capital Broadcasting Co., Holt Oil Co., MetLife, James and Mildred Wilkinson Charitable Foundation, Rosemary & Smedes York, Josephine Brown, Farm Community Insurance Bank, Poyner Spruill LLP and SunPath Products.

For more information, please contact the Red Cross via email at enc@redcross.org or call 919-231-1602.