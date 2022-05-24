KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One thing the city of Kinston is known for is good basketball.

The area has produced many successful basketball players, including Reggie Bullock. The former Kinston High and UNC standout who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks is giving back to his hometown.

Bullock was named the winner of the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award.

The award includes $100,000 to be given to the organization of Bullock’s choice. He chose a place that honors his roots in his hometown.

Kinston Teens, a local nonprofit, will receive the big check.

“To wake up Sunday morning and get the news from Reggie’s manager that he actually won the award, that blew our minds,” said Chris Suggs, founder and executive director of Kinston Teens.

Suggs said Bullock has been a big advocate for his hometown, and works to improve social justice issues.

“His vision aligns well with ours,” Suggs said “We’re working to improve the material condition here in Kinston, as well as a lot of advocacy around LGBTQ rights issues and gun violence issues. Reggie lost both of his sisters to tragic murders over the last few years. He’s very passionate about it because it hits home, and unfortunately it hit homes for a lot of us here in Kinston too.”

This donation is the biggest Kinston Teens has received in its time as a nonprofit.

“We are working on some different plans and ideas, but what we do know is that these funds are going toward community development purposes,” Suggs said. “One project in particular is the Kinston Teens Neighborhood Hub. We’ve renovated this house into a center for our organization to operate out of, and now we’re working to expand to some of the surrounding property.”

It’s an award Suggs said shows the importance of the Kinston community.

“We’re famous for basketball, and we’re also famous for making waves with the amount of young people leading and improving our community,” he said. “To have this announced during the NBA Game Three of the finals while millions of people are watching is definitely huge and it shows the positive impact Kinston teens has in this community.”

Suggs said they’ll get the money some time this summer, and plan to have a recognition ceremony in Kinston to thank Bullock for his work and donation.