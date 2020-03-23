Register of Deed in Carteret County limits in-person services due to COVID-19

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) In an effort to comply with this recommendation, the Carteret County Register of Deeds office will be limiting in-person services until further notice.
All office functions are available to residents and law offices online, by mail or appointment.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health authorities recommend the use of social distancing strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- RECORDING REAL ESTATE DOCUMENTS: At this time, we highly encourage electronic recording of all documents, including plats. Anyone who would like to record documents in person should call the office, 252-728-8474, to let us know you are coming. This will help to reduce the number of people in a small area and comply with CDC’s recommendation of maintaining 6 feet of distance from others. This, of course, is for the safety and well-being of the public and the Register of Deeds staff. To search the Real EstateRecords available, simply go to the carteretcountync.gov and visit the Register of Deeds website (http://carteretcountync.gov/162/Register-of-Deeds)
- BIRTH/DEATH AND MARRIAGE CERTIFICATES: All certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates will be available for purchase online, by mail or by appointment only. To purchase a certificate online go to the Carteret County Government website Services – Register of Deeds, ROD forms or vendor Vital Chek (www.vitalchek.com). Please do not hesitate to contact our office, by calling 252-728-8474, with any questions you may have.
- MARRIAGE LICENSES AND NOTARY OATHS: All marriage licenses and Notary Oaths will be available by appointment only. Since this service must be in person, we ask that applicants only please come in at your scheduled time. Appointments can be made by calling our office at 252-728-8474, between the hours of 8 am and 4:30 pm.
- PASSPORTS: Due to public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the close proximity of the staff and customers in our office, our acceptance facility will not be accepting U.S. passport applications at this time.