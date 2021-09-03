Registered sex offender charged after his social media account found

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A registered sex offender was arrested and is facing charges after it was discovered he had an active social media account.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office recently received information that registered sex offender Aaron Wesley Creel, 39, of Greenville had an active social media account.

After an investigation was launched it was discovered that the social media account had not been registered with the sheriff’s office and State of North Carolina as required by state law.

On Thursday, Creel was arrested and charged with three felony counts of Failure to Report a New Online Identifier. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he was released under a $25,000 secured bond.