Registration now open for Dare County Parks and Recreation fall activities

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Registration is now open for a variety of Dare County Parks and Recreation programs and activities scheduled for the fall season.

Available activities for children and adults at the Northern Beach Division include Youth Soccer, Youth Gymnastics, Kids Garden Club 1 and Kids Garden Club 2, Kickball Club, Smart Start Soccer, Disc Golf Club, Smart Start Football, Adult Co-Ed Softball and All Sports with Coastal Soccer School.

Available activities for the Roanoke Island/Mainland Division include boys, girls and co-ed youth soccer for children ages 5 to 15.

Available activities for the Hatteras Island Division also include youth soccer for children ages 5-12.

For detailed information regarding scheduling for specific activities, view the Dare County Parks and Recreation Department newsletter for your division by clicking the appropriate link below:

Registration Information:

The registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, or registration closes once a program is full.

The age cutoff for all fall programs is Sept. 1, 2020. Registration forms are available at the Dare County Parks and Recreation Department office, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Registration can also be done online by visiting www.darenc.com/parks-recregistration.