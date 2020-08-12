Relief efforts underway for tornado victims in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) Bertie County officials are working to help people who lost their homes and belongings in last week’s EF-3 tornado.

The county has an intake center, working with storm victims.

County leaders are working to place victims in temporary housing.

A woman who lived in the hardest hit area tells me she’s still trying to overcome the trauma of last week’s tornado.

“So I woke my son up…as I was trying to wake him up soon as I grabbed him in my arms is when the tornado took us up in the house…actually spun us around and then dropped us,” said Ebony Bond, tornado survivor. He went flying one way and i went the other direction.”

When Ebony Bond regained consciousness, all she could think about was her son Taeveon.

“I looked around and just saw nothing but rubble no trailers standing… I just started calling out my son’s name and all of a sudden he said I’m over here, I’m over here,” said Bond. A door was on top of him so he pushed the door off of him. And he just ran toward me.”

Bond and her son survived, but they and their neighbors lost their homes

“It was a couple more tornado victims there with us and we just waited the storm out and waited for rescuers to come and rescue us,” said Bond.

Bond’s experience was traumatic, but she’s thankful to be alive.

“Thank God, thank God that’s all I can keep saying is thank God me and my son are okay,” said Bond.

But some of her family members didn’t make it.

“Its tough, its hard, its heartbreaking,” said Bond.

Bond and her son are getting help through Bertie County and private agencies.

She’s thankful for all that the county and her neighbors are doing.

“The overall help of everybody that’s been coming by and showing their support and bringing me donations and helping us has been tremendous,” said Bond.

The intake center will be open from Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.