Remarkable Women: Bobbie Robinson turns pain into purpose

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — These days, it’s surprising to find someone who can turn a life-changing experience into something that helps others.

“God is taking one of the most painful things that we walked through and helping us to inspire others that it’s OK,” said Bobbie Robinson.

Robinson is a mom of three and co-founder of Aces for Autism.

“We do one-on-one ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapy, play-based therapy for children affected by autism,” she said.

Autism is a cause that’s near and dear to Robinson’s heart.

“Samuel is a bubbly, friendly 9-year-old,” she said of her son. “When he was around six or seven months old, we started to notice that he wasn’t hitting all of his developmental milestones.”

Her son wasn’t smiling, laughing or communicating at all.

“Samuel was diagnosed with autism when he was about 18 months old,” said Robinson.

It was the news that would change Robinson’s life forever.

“You see all those hopes and dreams that you had in your mind for your child and then to see those change,” she said. “It was heartbreaking.”

Robinson and her husband packed their bags and moved to Winston-Salem to get Samuel the therapy he needed. She quit her 14-year teaching career to focus on her son without a second thought.

“When it came to that point when we realized there wasn’t a service in Eastern North Carolina that he could go to, it was hands down like ‘let’s go’,” she said. “Let’s do this.”

Robinson got an idea.

“Seeing how much improvement he’s made, how many gains he’s made and how life-changing it’s been for him, ya know why not bring that to Eastern North Carolina,” she said.

Aces for Autism was born. Now, Robinson serves as the director of family outreach, working with the parents of children just diagnosed with autism.

“When those families walk through the door, knowing that they’re struggling, knowing that they’re heartbroken really resonates with me, because I know what they’re going through,” she said.

Robinson said it’s funny to look back and see how God prepared her for this path.

“I would hit my knees and just pray. ‘Lord, whatever this journey is, like whatever you have for Samuel, I completely give it to you’,” said Robinson.

She turned her pain into purpose.

“I never would’ve chosen this path and I never would’ve chosen for Samuel to have autism,” said Robinson. “I never would’ve imagined starting a center for autism and it’s been an amazing journey. His plans were much bigger and His plans were much better than I could’ve ever imagined.”