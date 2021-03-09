Remarkable Women: Delouis Davis shows how simple acts can leave a lasting impact

Editor’s note: We wanted to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. “Remarkable Women” is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

We are highlighting four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Delouis Davis from Lenoir County has devoted her life to raising foster kids, in addition to her own four children. She also spends time volunteering, bringing to life the scripture passages about service from the Bible.

Davis teaches us how one person can love others, showing us that simple acts can leave a significant impact

One way Delouis Davis shows her love is by writing cards.

“Cause I know when they get that card, somebody’s thinking about them,” Davis said.

Birthdays, holidays and even to just say hello.

“People are lonely. And I don’t drive, I walk, Davis said. “And so, when I walk in different places, you can see old people sitting on the porch. And when they see me coming they put their head down like they’re afraid.

“So, I found that, if you say, ‘Good morning, how you doing?’ They smile. And then, over a period of time, they start conversating with you. So, then I adopt them as my girlfriends.

“Then I start to send them cards. Cause I know when they get that card, somebody’s thinking about them. And I don’t call them ‘missus’ I call them ‘girlfriends’.”

The cards are a small piece of the love she offers.

“If you ask for it, she’ll give it to you,” says Easton, her grandson.

“I would say that she is talented,” says Alma, her granddaughter. “So she’s taken in foster kids, I think three different sets.”

Davis has dedicated years to fostering children. Her kids exceed any limitations set upon them.

“And everybody was saying, ‘What … how did you do that?’ You have to take time out with people. Anything. Even if you go make a cake, you got to take the time out and do it right. So that’s what you do,” Davis said.

What fuels that love for others is her faith in God, a relationship that’s been tested over time.

“I don’t know about everybody, but sometimes when they say trust in the Lord, believe, have faith. It’s not that easy,” Davis said. “You still have doubts, you’d be wondering.

“We can ask God for whatever. But it’s on his time. And that’s where that trust and belief and faith come it.”

Her daughter, Yolanda, said her mother’s faith has taught her forgiveness.

“One of the biggest things, I think all of us can benefit by knowing my mother, is her desire to extend grace to people, and forgiveness,” Yolanda said.

And that faith helps her find ways to still live joyfully, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Oh, I might put on some music. Get up and think I can dance like they used to when I was young, do the exercise,” Davis said. “And like, make a cake or something, or see something the kids on the street and go outside and talk to them, or they might say preach to them.”

Her life is a testament as a remarkable woman. It’s a simple act, writing cards. But, those simple acts gives us insight to the people who do them.

Writing cards takes time, and some may say it’s tedious work, but, it’s a joy for Davis. Those acts, over time, leave a lasting impact in communities.

