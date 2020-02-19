Remarkable Women: Nikki Lewis

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

Nikki Lewis loves helping others.

“People need support. People need to know that somebody cares about them.” – Nikki Lewis

Lewis lives in Lenoir County with her husband and three children.

She’s originally from there, and stayed close to home to study for a career in social work.

She started her journey at Pitt Community College in Greenville, getting her associates degree. Then, Lewis moved to East Carolina University for a bachelors and masters in social work.

Her last five years have been with Lenoir County’s Port Health Services as a program supervisor.

“ I kind of over see all of the administrative and clinical work that goes on here from budgeting to purchasing to ensuring services for our clinicians and for our patients,” said Lewis.

At Port, Lewis works with people struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

Her inspiration in helping others comes from her mother.

“She’s always been there when people need her,” said Lewis.

“So, it taught me how to be that person. To sit with people in their darkest moments and just be supportive and helpful. So, It kind of comes natural.”

Lewis is also active in her church, as the drama director. Currently, she’s working on a program called ‘The Victor’, which is an Easter production they’ve had for over twenty-five years.

It’s very important to her, especially since she grew up in the church.

Something else important to Lewis is Hope Restoration, a non profit organization where she’s also a board member.

“They are working very hard to restore homes in our community and make them safe and affordable for low income families. They do that by hiring people who are going through recovery or have been incarcerated,” said Lewis.

With all of her commitments, you’d think Lewis wouldn’t have down time, but she makes the time.

Lewis actively spends time with her family, god, and working out.

She loves to lift weights and be physically active. Sitting in the quiet from time to time helps her feel at peace as well.

“I can’t pour from an empty cup, so I have to refill. Just so that I can be myself in the midst of chaos. “ – Nikki Lewis

After asking Lewis how it feels to be nominated as a Remarkable Woman, she responded…”incredible.”

“I think it’s just a matter of knowing who you are and trying to continue to grow and develop yourself into who you were created to be.”