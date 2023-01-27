KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lovers of the Renaissance era, rejoice!

ENC Regional Renaissance Faire, a nonprofit based in eastern North Carolina, will be holding its second annual Renaissance Faire on April 22-23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Lenoir County Fairgrounds. The event will take place outside and will benefit local businesses.

The organization said it hopes to bring the community together while recapturing the spirit of the Renaissance era.

Tickets are good for both days, and children ages 6 and under get in for free. General admission tickets will be sold for $20 online and $25 at the door. There are discounts for seniors, veterans, and first responders with a valid ID.