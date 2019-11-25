Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Renovations underway at New Bern DoubleTree post-Florence

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Construction is finally underway at a New Bern hotel to repair damage from Hurricane Florence.

Building permits were acquired for the Doubletree by Hilton earlier this month.

Matthew Boswell, Chief Inspector for the City of New Bern says the works began the first week of November.

A majority of damage was due to flooding in part of the hotel. But crews are also renovating the main building.

Boswell said according the building permit, it will cost $1.1 million to make repairs.

There is no word yet on when the hotel will reopen.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV