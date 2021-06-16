Rep. Farkas holds second quarterly town hall meeting in online setting

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — NC Rep. Brian Farkas hosted his second quarterly town hall Wednesday night.

The virtual setting was a chance for the people of Pitt County to hear what Farkas is working on in Raleigh and to voice their concerns and suggestions.

“Really trying to raise the bar in Eastern North Carolina about what people should expect from a legislature,” said Farkas, who represents District 9 in the North Carolina House.

Farkas said he’s been hard at work in the past few months.

“We’re gearing up for the budget right now and it looks like we’re going to be working on that in the next few weeks trying to get the (NC) Senate and the (NC) House on the same page,” he said.

One bill he wrote is House Bill 802. It involves piloting Support Team Assisted Response programs in three North Carolina police departments, including Greenville.

“These folks would deploy in low-level incidents, nonviolent incidents, as opposed to traditional uniformed police officers,” said Farkas. “You’re talking about maybe a trespassing issue. Maybe mental health crises.”

Farkas also continues to work on improving broadband access in Eastern North Carolina.

“I was really proud of a broadband bill, called the Broadband Empowerment Act,” he said. “That would give DOT the authority to actually build empty telecommunications conduits when they’re building roads so we can run fiber down the road.”

The represenative recently passed his first bill.

“It was to modernize public notice whenever there’s sanitary sewer overflows anywhere in North Carolina,” he said.

Farkas encourages people of District 9 to continue bringing their questions and suggestions to him.

“Your voices in Pitt County and Eastern North Carolina are critical to that,” said Farkas. “They help guide my decision-making. I’m going to do what’s best for Pitt County and my district.”

Farkas will host his next town hall in September. He also holds district days, where he sets up at a local brewery or coffee shop and invites people to come talk with him.