Rep. Greg Murphy makes stops in Lenoir, Craven counties

Representative Dr. Greg Murphy is back in the East Thursday.

Wednesday, the Congressman attended the opening of his new district office in Jacksonville.

He says the office helps to provide assistance to his constituents in Onslow County.

After that, Murphy stopped by the united service organization’s office on Tallman Street.

Congressman Murphy toured different areas Thursday, meeting with farmers and military personnel.

He made a stop at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock.

He says, especially with Veterans Day coming up, he wants the men and women at the base to know they have a voice in Washington DC.

Congressman Murphy was briefed by the Commanding Officer at Cherry Point; he also toured the emergency operations center and went up in the tower.

Dr. Murphy also got a chance to look at some of the repairs that have been made since Hurricane Florence.

We were also able to get his thoughts on the House’s Impeachment Inquiry into Pres. Trump being made public.

Murphy started his day in Kinston where he toured Sanderson Farms.

He said he’s trying to meet as many people in his district as he can.