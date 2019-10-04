Rep. Greg Murphy to speak about protecting oceans in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (WNCT) – This Friday in Atlantic Beach, NC 3rd District Congressman Greg Murphy will speak at a public roundtable session on protecting oceans and coastal towns from environmental hazards.



The event, titled “Faith Perspectives: God’s Oceans and Coastal Communities,” will be held on Friday at 5:00 p.m., at Unity Church, located at 117 East Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach.



Event organizers said the roundtable discussion will feature local religious leaders, and Congressman Greg Murphy, discussing how to protect oceans and coastal communities from the effects of offshore drilling, pollution, and climate change.



This roundtable is open to the general public and any religious representatives, and will include prayers for the people and the planet, and light refreshments for attendees, organizers said.

Speakers include: Congressman Greg Murphy, Minister Sarah Ogletree Ritter, North Carolina Council of Churches; Rev. Russell Meyer, Florida Council of Churches, Cassandra Carmichael, National Religious Partnership for the Environment; Gerald Godette, St. Paul AME Zion Church, Aurora, NC; Rev. Laticia Godette, York Memorial AME Church, Greenville, NC.



This event is hosted and sponsored by the National Religious Partnership for the Environment, North Carolina Interfaith Power & Light, and Creation Justice Ministries.