Rep. Humphrey announces bid for re-election

(WNCT) Representative Chris Humphrey (R-Lenoir, Pitt) announced that he will seek a second term in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

The Kinston resident has served the 12th House District in the North Carolina General Assembly since elected to the seat in 2018.

Shortly after taking office, Humphrey was elected as Freshman Whip by his peers.

During his first long session, he co-sponsored legislation that brought disaster relief funding to Eastern North Carolina, passed school safety initiatives, and promoted good governance.

He also championed the effort to secure a budget appropriation for a food processing facility in Ayden.

In regards to the announcement, Rep. Humphrey released the following statement:

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Lenoir and Pitt Counties at the Legislature. I’m proud of the work that has been done by this General Assembly and I hope to continue that work after the 2020 election. I will continue to work hard for eastern and rural North Carolina, and I hope to earn your vote for me, once again.”

Representative Humphrey currently serves on nine committees: Agriculture, Appropriations, Health, Energy and Public Utilities, Insurance, Judiciary, Finance, Appropriations on Agriculture and Natural Environmental Resources, and the House Select Committee on Disaster Relief.