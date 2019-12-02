Rep. John Bell files for reelection

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – House Majority Leader John Bell issued a statement after filing for re-election for NC House District 10, which includes Greene, Johnston and Wayne counties:

“Since being elected in 2012, I have worked as hard as I can, each and every day, to be a strong and effective leader for the people of Eastern North Carolina. It is my goal to continue being that voice for our agriculture, military and rural communities in Raleigh.”

“During my time in office, we have seen North Carolina become one of the fastest-growing economies and best states for business. However, I am still very concerned about our state’s growing urban-rural divide and I want to make sure our rural areas are not left behind.”

“After Hurricanes Matthew and Florence devastated Eastern North Carolina, I have worked tirelessly to partner with federal, state and local officials to make sure flood victims have the resources they need to recover – which is an effort I am still fighting for today.

“I am also proud to have helped lead the charge to protect our military bases from encroachment and stand up for our hardworking family farms who are under attack from out-of-state trial attorneys. These two industries not only form the backbone of Eastern North Carolina, they are the top two economic drivers of our entire state.

“While we have accomplished many good things, there is still more work to be done. Now more than ever, we need strong leaders in Raleigh who will fight for our Eastern North Carolina values.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve a community and state that I love so much – and I look forward to once again earning the trust and support of the people in House District 10.”