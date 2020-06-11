Rep. Jones files bill to fund construction of new facility for ECU Brody School of Medicine

(WNCT) Representative Perrin Jones has filed HB 1191, the ECU Brody School of Medicine Funding Act, on May 26 to appropriate from the General Fund to the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund monies for the construction of a new Brody School of Medicine facility at East Carolina University.

At this time, the total authorized amount for the project is $215 million, which would permit a leading regional and national medical institution to cater to the needs of top-tier faculty and students with state-of-the-art technology and educational facilities.

The economic impact for simply the construction of the building is $395 million and would provide 1,700 jobs.

By 2028, the new Brody School of Medicine facility is projected to have an annual impact of nearly $300 million.

“East Carolina University, and the Brody School of Medicine especially, deserve statewide attention and applause for what they accomplish for eastern North Carolina,” said Representative Jones. “Our faculty and medical students have worked for decades within an antiquated building that cannot accommodate the needs of the future. Residents of eastern North Carolina should have confidence that future health care providers, so many of whom will be practicing throughout our region after graduation and certification, are learning in the best facilities and with the best technology we can offer. This is a necessary step towards improving regional health outcomes, East Carolina University’s profile for attracting medical talent, and further energizing our regional economy.”

Representative Jones filed the bill with Speaker Rep. Tim Moore (NC-111, Cleveland), Majority Leader Rep. John Bell (NC-10, Greene/Johnston/Wayne), and Rep. Chris Humphrey (NC-12, Lenoir/Pitt).