Rep. Kandie Smith announces re-election campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Representative Kandie D. Smith of Pitt County officially filed to run for the NC House District 8 seat, announcing that she will be seeking re-election for the seat she currently holds and has served in since the beginning of 2019.

Rep. Smith filed the official paperwork on Friday just shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Rep. Smith said, “When I was first elected to serve the people of District 8 in 2018 I committed to hitting the ground running and serve the people of our area by lifting up those who had been forgotten by politics-as-usual in Raleigh. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished so far, but I fully recognize that there is still so much work to be done – That is why I am excited to announce that I will be running for re-election in House District 8 in 2020 so that we can continue to make education, healthcare, and the people of our area a priority in the state.”

Rep. Smith will be continuing her commitment to education and healthcare by renewing calls for House Leadership to pass funding dollars for the Brody School of Medicine.

“Funding for the Brody School of Medicine must be a priority for us going forward,” said Rep. Smith. “The partnership between East Carolina University and Vidant Medical Center has been critical to providing access to care and opportunities for the entirety of our region, and it is crucial that we continue investing in our rural areas in a meaningful way.”

Rep. Smith concluded her announcement by saying, “Our state government works best when we have a diverse group of elected officials collaborating together to create real progress. I have been so grateful to have had the opportunity to be one of those voices for positive change in our government and I will continue to work every day for the betterment of all North Carolinians.”

Representative Kandie D. Smith currently serves the 8th House District in the State of North Carolina.

Rep. Smith was elected on November 6, 2018, and was sworn into office on January 9.