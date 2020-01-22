Rep. Kandie Smith, Sen. Don Davis to hold 2nd joint Town Hall and Listening Session

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Representative Kandie Smith has announced that she, along with North Carolina State Senator Don Davis will be holding their second joint Town Hall and Listening Session together on January 30.

The Town Hall and listening session will take place at Pitt Community College Main Campus – Walter and Marie Williams Building Auditorium on 2105 Warren Drive in Winterville from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

According to a release, the Town Hall will offer residents of Pitt County a chance to hear directly from Rep. Smith and Sen. Davis regarding the 2019 session and upcoming 2020 session.

Topics of discussion will include the State Budget and Medicaid Expansion. Rep. Smith and Sen. Davis will also discuss several other pieces of legislation the General Assembly passed in 2019 and will talk about the items they will be working on in 2020.

The Town Hall is a free event and all members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.