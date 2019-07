Rep. Kandie Smith will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday in Greenville to discuss the state budget.

Smith says she’ll discuss, what the state’s priorities are for the $23 billion dollars budget.

The town hall will be Tuesday from 6pm-7:30pm at the Walter & Marie Williams Building at Pitt Community College, Room 111.

Smith says this is her way to keep people informed as well as hear from the public about what they’d like to see in the budget.