Rep. Kidwell awarded Epilepsy Association of North Carolina ‘Man of the Year’

RALEIGH, N.C. — Representative Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort) received the Epilepsy Association of North Carolina “Man of the Year” award. Kidwell was chosen for his “dedication and support of Sam’s Law and the children of North Carolina.”

House Bill 222, also known as Sam’s Law, would encourage local boards of education to develop and provide specialized training for school personnel who are responsible for students diagnosed with epilepsy and students who are prone to seizures. The law would also designate the week beginning with the second Sunday in November as “Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Week.”

“I am honored to receive this award and advocate for Sam’s Law,” said Rep. Kidwell. “Approximately 15,200 students who attend public schools in North Carolina have been diagnosed with epilepsy. Sam’s Law will ensure these students have school personnel who are trained and ready to care for them when they have a seizure. I look forward to continuing to advocate for this important bill and the safety of North Carolina’s students.”

Kidwell serves House District 79, which consists of parts of Beaufort and Craven counties. He has served two terms in the House and is the House Deputy Majority Whip.