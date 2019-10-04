Repaving to start October 7 on Queen Street in Kinston

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Part of Queen Street in Kinston will undergo repaving from Monday, October 7 until November, the NC Department of Transportation said.

NCODT said contract crews will mill and resurface Queen Street, from north of the Neuse River bridge to Vernon Avenue, upon completion of the city’s streetscape project.

On Oct. 7 and 8, crews will mill and pave Queen Street between Shine and King streets. That section of Queen Street will be closed on those dates, so drivers should take King Street to U.S. 70 as a detour, NCDOT officials said.

NCDOT said it will release more information soon about the next steps of the Queen Street project, on the type of work being completed by the contractor, what parts of Queen Street will be impacted, and detours to get around the closures.