Replacement of two bridges, paving coming to Lenoir County

KINSTON – A Lenoir County road will be getting a facelift beginning this year with two new bridges and fresh pavement for several miles.

A recent contract will allow crews to resurface more than 4.5 miles and replace two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road. Both bridges were built in 1954 and one is over the Neuse River, while the other is over the Neuse River overflow.

The nearly $8 million contracts was awarded to WC English Incorporated of Lynchburg, Va. 

Contract crews may begin work in early August and are expected to be complete with the project by winter 2024.

