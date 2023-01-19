GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It seems that North Carolina is looking mighty appealing.

In a recent report from the website MoveBuddha, it looks like more and more people are looking to migrate to some southern states to take it easy.

A few stats that are eye-catching is that southern cities have higher inflow rates than other parts of the United States and the highest uptick in movers is for suburbs and towns.

Cities like Jacksonville, Asheville and Wilmington are some of the most moved-to locations in 2022, according to the report. Overall, for every move out of North Carolina, 1.8 people are moving into the state, the report indicates.

For more information, click here.