NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern and Greenville are looking really popular to out-of-towners.

In a new report released by MoveBuddha.com, they analyze which cities are attracting the highest proportions of moves in 2022. Since the start of the year, Greenville is still attracting higher proportions of people moving in than out.

Remote workers are seemingly excited to move here, and retirees are ready to relax here after a long career as well. The report shows that people from California, Florida, and New York account for 30 percent of searches for moves into North Carolina in the first half of 2022.

Number one on the list is New Bern with 338 searches for moves in for every 100 out, the highest in-to-out ratio of all the most searched cities in North Carolina.

The Raleigh-Durham area saw the highest spikes in area home values, Charlotte is experiencing high climbing home values too.

