Report of attempted break-in prompts ECU Alert

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A report of an attempted breaking and entering to some offices prompted an ECU Alert.

According to an East Carolina University Alert, on Wednesday a report of an attempted breaking and entering to some offices in Carol Belk was reported and a suspect was determined to be linked to another similar case at the ECU Teams Building as well as a larceny of a wallet in a different case from the Science and Technology Building.

All of the cases appear to have happened on November 14 between 4:15 PM and 7:00 PM.

The suspect used a pry tool on office door exteriors however it does not appear that access was gained to doors that were locked.

It is apparent that the suspect(s) entered unlocked offices.

No other dates of activity are known at the moment.

The suspect was seen walking around hallways while buildings were occupied and staff and students were in the areas.

The suspect is described as a male with a thin build and he was wearing an olive green jacket with a white liner and had a dark-colored toboggan with white snowflake designs and carried a silver in color backpack.

The green jacket had a round sewn-on patch on the left side arm area that was white in color and a fur-lined hood.

Locked doors prevented entry into offices and it is recommended that office doors are locked when not occupied and personal belongings are secured appropriately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ECU Police at 252-328-6787. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.