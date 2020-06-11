Live Now
Rescue crews searching for missing swimmer in Pamlico Sound

DARE COUNTY, NC (WAVY) – First-responders on the Outer Banks are looking for a West Virginia teen who was reported missing in the Pamlico Sound.

Officials with the National Park Service say the 18-year-old from Ripley, West Virginia, was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

At that time, he was about 100 yards from the shore, near the edge of a dredged, deep water area.

The search for the teen has involved several rescue agencies so far.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, North Carolina Marine Patrol, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, and Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers are working together to help find him.

