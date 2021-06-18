Reservations now available for Ocracoke Express Passenger ferry

OCRACOKE, N.C. – Residents and visitors wishing to catch the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry during its 2021 summer season may now make reservations online or by phone.

The passenger ferry, which will start its third season of operation on Monday, shuttles passengers directly between the Hatteras Terminal and Ocracoke Village. The crossing time is approximately 65 minutes.

This year’s schedule includes daily departures at the following times:

From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 8 p.m.

The fare is $5 each way, with an additional $1 charge for bicycles. Children 3 and under can ride for free.

Reservations can be made online at www.ncferry.org, or by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.

As a bonus this year, riders who inquire at the terminal or make a reservation by phone (1-800-BY-FERRY) can buy one ticket and get one free, until the end of June.

The North Carolina Ferry System will adhere to all state and federal COVID-19 guidelines. Currently, the Transportation Security Administration requires all passengers inside terminals and passenger lounges to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status. As a reminder, the Ferry System also operates a vehicle ferry that runs between Hatteras and the northern end of Ocracoke Island. That ferry is free and runs on a first-come, first-served basis. Travel time on the vehicle ferry is approximately one hour, with an additional 15-20 minute drive time into Ocracoke Village.